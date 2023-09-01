Fil-Chinese group backs nukes to lower power costs

A drainage pipe leads outside of the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP). Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines must decide "as soon as possible" whether or not it will develop nuclear power sources," a Filipino-Chinese business group said on Friday.

The Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Cecilio Pedro said they back nuclear power, which he claimed is a cheaper alternative compared to coal or even solar.

He also said safeguards could be placed to ensure the safety of nuclear power operations.

"Nuclear power, kung dangerous bakit lahat ng kapitbahay pupunta sa nuclear power tayo lang ang hindi, so hindi siguro ganon kadangerous ang nuclear power. We have to build also, protective measures, safety measures," he said.

"The key here is to make a decision as soon as possible. Without power, there won't be any major industries coming into the Philippines which will sustain our growth in all industries," he added.

The country must be competitive when it comes to costs, especially energy.

"Kailangan yung energy should be available, power generation should be given priority. Pag walang power, walang magiinvest, they look at the power generation, napakamahal po ng electricity sa Pilipinas," Cecilio said in a forum in Kamuning.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier said he is open to new sources of energy including nuclear technology.

Meanwhile, the Department of Energy earlier said the government expects to finalize its energy roadmap before the end of 2023.