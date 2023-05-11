Marcos says 'open' to nuclear power technology

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gestures to officials of Philippines and Lao as he arrives for his bilateral meeting with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone during the 42nd ASEAN Summit in on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia. Yummie Dingding, PPA pool/file

MANILA – President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Thursday said the Philippines is “open” to other sources of power, including nuclear technology, hoping that this would solve the country’s power woes.

Marcos said he “learned a lot” about nuclear power and similar technologies during his visit in Washington.

“We've been talking about nuclear for a long time even before I took office, pinag-usapan na naming tingnan na yan. It turns out there are many nuclear technology (sic),” Marcos told reporters in a chance interview.

“Tama naman ang assessment na talagang kulang ng kuryente natin eh. So what can we do? Find new sources. That's what we are trying to do,” he added.

Marcos said the government is “open to everything” when it comes to power supply.

“Kahit na ano na pwede nating makuha para maka-addition sa power supply natin,” he added.

“I hold out hope that technology will solve our problems.”

Malacañang earlier said a couple of nuclear firms were interested to invest in the Philippines after the President’s visit in Washington.

This includes Maxeon Solar Technologies, which plans to invest some $900 million in the country and Nuscale Power Corporation for modular nuclear power plants.

The Philippine Nuclear Research Institute (PNRI) over the weekend said it was time for the country to start using nuclear energy, as this is a cheaper power source compared to coal, the country’s main energy source.

This could also help in the country’s energy security and medical research, another expert added.

“Hindi mo naman puwedeng palitan iyong coal ngayon... if the nuclear becomes bigger in the energy mix dahil mas mura siya, bababa theoretically iyong presyo,” said PNDRI Director Carlo Arcilla.