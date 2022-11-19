Marcos eyes nuclear energy partnership with France

BANGKOK — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday asked France about how it could partner with his government to bring enable the generation and use of nuclear energy in the Philippines.

A possible nuclear energy partnership between Manila and Paris was raised during Marcos’ bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit being held here.

“I’m very confident that it will be a strong partnership simply because they have up to 67 percent of their power production is from nuclear energy so they are very, very used to it,” Marcos said.

Marcos has given more details about his nuclear talks with France, whether it would involve French energy companies operating in the Philippines or if the European nation would train Filipinos in the use of nuclear energy.

Marcos earlier noted that more than half of France’s energy mix comes from nuclear power sources.

About 84 percent of Électricité de France (EDF), one of the largest nuclear energy companies in the world, is controlled by the French government, according to the Renewable Energy Institute.

In February 2022, “French President Macron announced his optimistic intention to extend the lifetime beyond 50 years of all the country’s existing reactors and to build 6 to 14 new large reactors as well as some small modular reactors,” the REI said.

Meantime, Marcos and Macron also discussed possible agreements in the agriculture and defense sectors.

“So there are increased involvement in exercises, there are increased presence in the Asia Pacific region and all of that,” he said

“These are the three basic areas that considered that partnerships could be explored,” he said.

Marcos described his bilateral meeting with his French counterpart as “very extensive and quite productive.”

“I had a very extensive and quite productive meeting with President Macron of France and of course, we discussed some of the regional issues that are impacting upon the economy and the worries that we have for the future and the partnerships that are developing between even far off places, what we used to regard as far off places like France and the Philippines,” he said.

“He (Macron) was also kind enough to invite me to visit France when the time comes," he added.