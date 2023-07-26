A drainage pipe leads outside of the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP). Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The government expects to finalize the Philippines’ nuclear energy roadmap before the end of the year, an official from the Department of Energy (DOE) said on Wednesday.

The Nuclear Energy Program Interagency Committee (NEP-IAC) is reviewing 19 infrastructure issues in developing nuclear power, including “nuclear safety, grid infrastructure or connectivity, safety and spent fuel management,” Energy Assistant Secretary Mylene Capongcol told reporters on the sidelines of the Post-State of the Nation Address 2023 forum.

“We need to study carefully, there should be transparency in the site selection, public perception… We will be doing our public perception survey,“ Capongcol said.

“Roadmap is expected to be finished or completed before the year ends,” she said.

Aside from the possible reopening of the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant, the DOE is also looking at smaller nuclear reactors that can be used to produce nuclear power, the official said.

“One of the considerations is the price because it’s a new technology,” Capongcol said.

“We need to carefully study the energy mix also and the cost,” she added, noting that there is no ballpark figure yet as to how much the government needs to shell out for each reactor.

The DOE is also closely coordinating with legislators for a law that will establish the Nuclear Energy Program in the Philippines, the energy official said.

In his SONA, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said his administration was working to fully electrify the Philippines by 2028.

The President also pushed for the creation of more renewable energy sources in the country.

The DOE earlier said that the Philippines needed to have an additional 8,000 megawatts of available power in the next 5 years as the country expects its peak demand to increase to 25,000 megawatts.

