MANILA - Motorcycle taxi firm Move It on Thursday said it would onboard 6,000 more drivers in the next 3 months to meet the growing demand.

This was after ride-hailing platform Grab in August announced it acquired Move It's business operations.

Scaling up will enable the company to provide more rides and improve its booking app, Move It chairman Francis Juan said in a statement.

"The public need is there and growing. Besides, this MC taxi business will generate thousands of jobs and add an additional component to the public transport system by providing first-mile and last-mile rides such as when you are taking the bus from the North or South of Metro Manila or, before or after you take MRT and LRT," he said.

Move It said it would also only collect a 15 percent share from fares compared to commission rates that could go as high as 20 percent for other operators. This will leave drivers with an 85-percent gross income, he added.

The company also urged legislators to file and pass the bill legalizing motorcycle taxis as well as to open up the sector to other interested parties.

There are currently 3 motorcycle taxis, including Move It, Angkas and JoyRide, that are allowed to operate under a pilot program.

Grab earlier said despite the acquisition, Move It will be operated independently and will continue to comply with the standards set by the Department of Transportation's Motorcycle Taxi Pilot Program.

