A MOVE IT partner driver. Screengrab from Grab Philippines' official website

MANILA - Motorcycle taxi service MOVE IT will be available on the Grab platform after the 2 firms signed a partnership deal, the companies said Wednesday.

MOVE IT will be available on the Grab platform starting Sept. 23, the transport firms said in a joint statement.

The partnership will provide more mobility options for Filipinos including frontliners during the pandemic, it said.

"Our partnership with MOVE IT is a hallmark expression of how transport stakeholders can come together for the common good, and we invite all companies to join us towards this mission," Grab Philippines country head Grace Vera Cruz said.

Pricing will still follow the mandated matrix under the Department of Transportation and Motorcycle Taxi Technical Working Group, the statement said.

“Our customers and our riders will always be our top priority, and we are blessed to have an equal partner in Grab who will work with us to provide more Filipinos with greater access to motorcycle taxi services offered by MOVE IT," MOVE IT president and CEO Francis Juan.

The partnership will also help provide data to Congress to aid in its motorcycle taxi legislation by providing relevant statistics and insights, Juan added.

MOVE IT, along with JoyRide and Angkas, is part of the motorcycle taxi pilot study conducted to determine the viability of using motorcycles as a mode of public transport,.

RELATED VIDEO :