LTO: Motorcycle taxi pilot study to resume Monday

Motorcycle taxis under JoyRide and Angkas traverse along EDSA in Quezon City on January 6, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Friday announced the pilot study on motorcycle taxis will resume on Nov. 23, Monday, after Transportation Sec. Arthur Tugade ordered the agency to do so.

Three ride-hailing platforms, namely Angkas, Joy Ride, and MoveIt, will resume their participation in the trial after it was suspended last March due to the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases in the country.

"In compliance with the directive of Secretary Arthur P. Tugade of the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the pilot run for the motorcycle taxi will resume on 23 November 2020, subject to the compliance of the three (3) participating groups, Angkas, Move It, and JoyRide, to the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) - National Task Force (NTF) COVID19 issued guidelines," the LTO said in a statement.

The three ride-hailing platforms reportedly discussed the details and the guidelines issued by the inter-agency task force leading the Philippine government's response to COVID-19, with the country's official motorcycle taxi technical working group (TWG), composed of officials from the LTO, DOTr, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic, and the Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group.

The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 last month endorsed the resumption of the pilot study.