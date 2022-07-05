Watch more News on iWantTFC

Grab Philippines on Tuesday said its priority remains growing its fleet of cars after the pandemic lockdowns halved its number of driver-partners.

Grace Vera Cruz, country head of Grab Philippines, told ANC that, unlike taxi firms that are seeing driver attrition due to high gas prices, Grab has been able to grow its number of driver-partners as it was starting from a very low base.

The ride-hailing and delivery company however also said it is working with the government to help address drivers’ concerns about inflation and high fuel prices.

Grab said it has even put up a P25 million partner assistance fund to mitigate the impact of high fuel prices on its drivers.

