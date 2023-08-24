More Chinese tourists keen to visit the Philippines: Airbnb

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Jan. 4, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- More Chinese tourists are looking to visit the Philippines, travel booking app Airbnb said Thursday.

In a statement, Airbnb said searches for the Philippines among Chinese travelers grew 10 percent year-on-year.

"Since the reopening of cross-border travel in China, Chinese travelers are increasingly expressing interest to visit a wider variety of destinations," the company said.

Airbnb also said it is seeing a strong rebound in both international and domestic guest arrivals across Southeast Asia, including the Philippines.

In the Philippines, nights booked on Airbnb more than doubled in 2022 from 2020.

The Philippines also ranked as the number 1 travel destination among locals in 2022.

"Domestic tourism has proved to be resilient in times of crisis and an option of a more immediate and positive economic impact to local economies," said Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s General Manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan had earlier said that increases in tourism-related spending and commercial investments spurred growth in the second quarter of 2023.

