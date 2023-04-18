Philippines following global revenge travel trend: Airbnb

Family vacations, solo trips drive up travel demand in SE Asia

MANILA - Airbnb said the Philippines is tracking the global trend in travel resumption with trips by families and solo travelers seeing steep growth.

Nathan Blecharczyk, Airbnb’s co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, said there is a clear resurgence in travel, and the Philippines and Southeast Asia are well-positioned to benefit from it.

"I actually think the Philippines, like all of Southeast Asia, is following the trends that we have seen across the world as the pandemic has subsided. The pattern we have seen over the last year, year and a half, as different parts of the world move beyond the pandemic, was a lot of pent-up demand,” Blecharczyk said during a media conference online.

Airbnb said that guest searches for the March-April summer travel season in the Philippines surged almost 400 percent ahead of major holidays and festivals throughout the region.

The company said group travel has more than tripled in Southeast Asia

“This comes as family travel on the platform increased 60 percent in 2022 globally compared to pre-pandemic [levels], with more families booking Airbnb stays for their value and space,” the booking platform said.

Solo travel in the region also grew by more than 2.6 times, up from the previous year.

"I think what we’ve seen so far is that there is just this pent-up appetite to travel and willingness to spend and invest in travel experiences,” Blecharczyk said.

RECESSION PROOF?

Airbnb acknowledged that “the economy has been on a bit of a roller coaster” and that there are concerns about a possible global recession.

Blecharczyk however said Airbnb’s business model is primed to take advantage of this.

“From an Airbnb perspective, we see two sides to that. There is the demand side-are people willing to travel. There is also the host side of it too.”

He said Airbnb was started during the 2008 “Great Recession” when travelers were looking for more affordable accommodations, and home and property owners were looking for extra sources of income.

AirBnB said property owners should consider becoming hosts so they can capitalize on the rebound in travel.

"So we think a lot about that and how this is a great time for people to become hosts. I think we can help people both economically and of course also kind of help people psychologically, reconnecting with people and finding purpose in their work, especially following the pandemic.”

RELATED VIDEO