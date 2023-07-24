MANILA -- President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. believes that the tourism sector is "headed for a great rebound," citing the country's promising visitor arrivals during the first half of the year.

"Our tourism has always been a reliable pillar of our economic growth through the years, providing livelihood to more than 5 million of our citizens," he said during his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday. "Because of the reopening of the economy and the phenomenon of revenge travel, this sector is headed for a great rebound."

"From January to June this year, we have received 3 million international visitors. This number is already 62% of our 4.8-million target for the entire year," he noted.

Just like in his previous SONA, Marcos mentioned the importance of infrastructure development not just in tourism, but also in the country's overall economic growth.

He spoke of plans to link "not only our three major islands but all prospective sites of economic development" such as the 1,200-kilometer Luzon Spine Expressway Network, which "will effectively connect Ilocos to Bicol from 20 hours to just 9 hours."

The President also said the government will prioritize "intermodal connectivity" for roads, bridges, and mass transport systems.

"This network will provide access and passage to vital and bustling economic markets such as agriculture hubs, tourism sites, and key business districts," he said.