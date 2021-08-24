Cebu Pacific airplanes at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - Cebu Pacific will strictly implement its one carry-on baggage policy starting September, the airline said on Tuesday.

The carry-on bag must not exceed 7 kilograms in weight and its size must fit in the overhead bin or under the aircraft seat, the company added.

"This strict implementation of the hand carry baggage policy is in line with the airline’s goal to improve its processes for a more efficient and seamless customer experience," Cebu Pacific said.

It advised clients that starting Sept. 1, passengers will be charged with a gate baggage fee of P1,000 per person for domestic flights for the extra baggage.

"In the coming months, the airline will also begin charging for its international flights – P1,500 for short haul and P3,000 for long haul," it aded.

Cashless payments are also encouraged, in line with the airline’s contactless flight guidelines amidst operating during the pandemic.

Cebu Pacific vice president Candice Iyog said the policy is being implemented to avoid "unnecessary flight delays."

Passengers who purchased additional items at the airport are exempted and will not be charged with this fee, if they can show the official receipt from the store where they shopped at the airport.

