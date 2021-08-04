MANILA - Cebu Pacific said Wednesday there are 10 destinations in its network that are accepting vaccination cards as a travel requirement for entry.

The airline said these are Butuan, Cauayan City of Isabela province, Cotabato, Dipolog, Dumaguete, Guimaras Island (via Iloilo), San Jose, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Virac.

A person is considered fully vaccinated at least 14 days after having received the second dose in a two-dose series, or at least 14 days after having received a single-dose vaccine.

"Dumaguete requires fully-vaccinated travelers to present their vaccination cards along with a negative antigen test taken within 48 hours prior to entry. Apart from this, an approved S-pass from the LGU of final destination will also need to be presented," the company said.

"Guimaras Island meanwhile requires fully-vaccinated passengers flying through Iloilo to show their vaccination cards, along with their travel coordination permit (TCP) from S-pass."

"Tuguegarao, on the other hand, requires fully-vaccinated individuals to show their vaccination cards, along with a certification from the City/Municipal Health Office of the LGU where the traveler was vaccinated."

"San Jose requires fully-vaccinated travelers to present their vaccination cards, along with a confirmed S-pass registration and a travel permit from MDRRMO for those returning to San Jose within 72 hours."

"Virac requires fully-vaccinated individuals to upload their COVID-19 Vaccination Card on their S-PASS account three (3) days before their scheduled trip to secure Approved Travel Coordination Permit. The approved permit and vaccination card will be presented upon check-in."

Cebu Pacific meanwhile said travelers are strongly urged to always check with the LGU of their destination for the latest updates. The airline said it will provide updates on travel requirements via its website as soon as it receives them.

