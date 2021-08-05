MANILA - Cebu Pacific said Thursday it would mount additional flights to key international destinations starting Aug. 4 as it continuously builds back its capacity.

Flights to Singapore will be increased to 3x a week from twice weekly starting Aug. 4, the country's largest carrier said in a statement.

Special flights from Dubai to Manila are also mounted every Wednesday "in response to the government’s call for assistance to repatriate workers in the Middle East while the travel ban remains in effect."



Manila and Seoul, South Korea flights have also gone up to 3x a week with additional frequency starting on Aug. 16, it added.



By Aug. 22, Cebu Pacific said it would be flying 3x weekly from Tokyo (Narita) to Manila with an additional frequency every Sunday.



Meanwhile, flights to Hong Kong, Nagoya, Osaka and Taipei will also be reinstated this month, it said.

There will be daily flights to Hong Kong from Manila beginning Aug. 11 while flights to Nagoya, Osaka (Kansai) and Taipei will begin the week of Aug. 14, the airline said.

“We remain cautiously optimistic as we gradually rebuild our international network,” Cebu Pacific Vice President for Marketing and Customer Experience said Candice Iyog.

"We recognize the need for non-leisure travel to these routes and we assure everyJuan that we are committed to keep prioritizing safety as we restore trust and confidence in air travel," Iyog added.

However, flights coming from Manila could be reduced during the lockdown from Aug. 6 to Aug. 20. Only Authorized Persons Outside Residences (APOR) on essential travel will be allowed during the period.

The government said that public transport, including domestic flights, will continue during the lockdown meant to check the spread of the new COVID-19 Delta variant.

RELATED VIDEO: