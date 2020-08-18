Dine-in, salon services to resume under Metro Manila GCQ: DTI

MANILA (UPDATE) - Salons and barbershops will reopen and dine-in services will resume when Metro Manila eases into general community quarantine Wednesday, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said Tuesday.

The agency has released new anti-virus protocols that require firms to designate health officers and create health committees to coordinate with government, Lopez told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

"Under GCQ, magbubukas ulit ang restaurants, dine-in, salons, barbers, at yung mga nadagdag na sector tulad ng testing centers, gyms," he said.

(Under GCQ, restaurants, including dine-in, salons, barbershops and additional sectors such as testing centers and gyms will reopen.)

"Magiging katuwang sila ng pamahalaan, itong mga committee, sa pagpapatupad ng bagong provisions sa health protocol."

(The health committees will coordinate with government in the enforcement of new provisions in the health protocol.)

In a Palace briefing later Tuesday, testing czar Vince Dizon said the reopening of gyms has been "deferred."

Government earlier allowed gyms and review centers to operate at 30 percent capacity in areas under looser lockdown.

Under GCQ, dine-in operations will be allowed at half of the establishment's capacity, Lopez said.

President Rodrigo Duterte downgraded the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) in Metro Manila and the nearby provinces of Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite, and Rizal to GCQ until Aug. 31 after the economy plunged into recession following a 16.5 percent GDP drop in the second quarter.

Metro Manila and the four provinces were revered to MECQ following the appeal of health workers for a "time out" as COVID-19 cases in the country surged.

--With a report from Arianne Merez, ABS-CBN News