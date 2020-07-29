Internet cafes, gyms, review centers to reopen in GCQ areas on Aug. 1: DTI

MANILA (UPDATE)- Internet cafes, gyms, review and tutorial centers will be allowed to reopen on limited capacity effective Aug. 1 in areas under general community quarantine to create more jobs and boost economic recovery, Malacañang said Wednesday.

The following types of businesses can operate at 30 percent capacity in areas under GCQ such as Metro Manila, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said:

- testing and tutorial centers

- review centers

- gyms

- fitness centers

- sports facilities

- internet cafes

- establishments offering personal grooming and aesthetic services

- pet grooming

- drive-in cinemas.

The Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Health are crafting the needed health protocols for the said industries, Roque said.

"Confirmed na, decision na po ito pero effective Aug. 1...Ang mindset naman ng buong IATF ay tulungan ang Presidente para ma-reopen ang economy tsaka madagdagan ang mga trabaho, mga workers makabalik na," Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez told Teleradyo.

(Confirmed but it will be effective on Aug. 1. The mindset of the entire IATF is to help the President to reopen the economy, add more jobs so workers can return)

"Yung Internet cafe dahil sa education at trabaho, dahil sa blended learning mga e-learning kaya inopen din yun," he added.

(Internet cafes are allowed for education and work since we will implement blended learning, that's why we opened that.)

Operations of cockpits, beerhouses and similar establishments primarily serving alcoholic drinks, and kids amusement industries meanwhile remain prohibited in any form of community quarantine.

Compliance with government restrictions after a few weeks could result in increased operating capacity of up to 50 percent, Lopez said. Restaurant dine-in capacity was recently increased while operating hours were also extended.

The DTI also backed "localized lockdowns" to focus targeted testing in areas where there is concentration of cases. Lopez earlier said the agency was against reverting back to ECQ.

Metro Manila is under general community quarantine until July 31. Malacanang earlier said the country could go back to MECQ if cases surge past 85,000 by end of the month.

As of July 28, the total COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 83,673.