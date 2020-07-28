DTI backs reopening of internet cafes, drive-in cinemas under GCQ

Filipino youths sit in an Internet cafe in Manila.Jay Directo, AFP/File

MANILA - The Department of Trade and Industry will recommend the reopening of more services under the general community quarantine in a meeting with the country's coronavirus task force on Tuesday, Secretary Ramon Lopez said.

In an interview with Teleradyo, Lopez said the DTI would suggest the reopening of tutorial services, review centers, internet cafes, personal grooming and aesthetic services, pet grooming and drive-in cinemas in areas under GCQ.

Internet cafes should only be allowed to operate for school and learning purposes, he said.

"Nandoon [sa list] ang mga ilan na relatively safer activities hopefully mapayagan na under GCQ," Lopez said.

(The relatively safer activities are on the list, hopefully they will be allowed).

Businesses, schools, public transport and other activities except for essentials were suspended when the island of Luzon was placed under enhanced community quarantine in March to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Select industries were allowed to operate but at a limited capacity as restrictions gradually ease, he said.

Metro Manila and other areas remain under general community quarantine until July 31 while confirmed COVID-19 cases breached the 80,000 mark.