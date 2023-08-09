Solaire parent Bloomberry posts P6.4B profit in first half of 2023

MANILA -- Bloomberry Resorts Corporation, the owner and operator of Solaire Resort and Casino, nearly doubled its net income to P3.4 billion in the second quarter of 2023, bringing first half profit to P6.4 billion.

The company said this figure is 160 percent higher than the P2.5 billion reported in the first half of 2022--and already exceeds pre-pandemic levels.

Chairman and CEO Enrique Razon said all business segments delivered growth, highlighting a strong domestic market and gradually recovering international visitation profile.

Total gross gaming revenue at Solaire was at P31.2 billion in the first six months of 2023, higher by 41 percent year-on-year.

The integrated resort and casino in Paranaque also saw P4 billion in non-gaming revenue. Hotel occupancy was at 80 percent from April to June 2023, versus 53.4 percent in the same period in 2022.

Razon said they expect the growth momentum they have seen to continue well into the next 6 months and the years ahead.

