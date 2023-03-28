'Hamilton' musical to be staged in Manila

MANILA -- The smash hit musical "Hamilton" is coming to the Philippines later this year.

The announcement was made by creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in a video released by GMG Productions on Tuesday.

"I'm so excited to officially announce that 'Hamilton' will be making its Asian premiere in the Philippines," Miranda said.

"We've had so many incredible Filipino company members, part of the 'Hamilton' pamilya, all over the world, and now we get to bring the show to your beautiful country very soon. I can't wait for you to see it," he added.

"Hamilton" will run starting September at The Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque.

Miranda encouraged the public to sign for the waitlist and stay tuned for ticket announcements, which will be coming soon.

Filipino theater fans were left guessing on Monday after GMG Productions released a clip of Miranda greeting his fans in the Philippines.

The production company recently staged "The Sound of Music" and "We Will Rock You" in Manila.