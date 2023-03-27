MANILA -- Lin-Manuel Miranda just dropped a message for fans in the Philippines, leaving many guessing if one of his musicals will soon be staged in the country.

In a 5-second clip released by GMG Productions, the American composer and actor greeted his viewers in Tagalog, starting with "kamusta" (how are you?).

Miranda did not say anything else in the video, which also did not give further details.

With not much said about the story behind Miranda's message, many Filipinos speculated in the comments section that GMG Productions will bring one of his shows to the country.

Miranda is known as the creator of the musicals "Hamilton" and "In the Heights."

"'In the Heights?' 'Hamilton?' Either way, I'm watching!" one netizen said.

"Whatever this is... I wanna be in the room where it happens!" another added.

GMG Productions recently staged "The Sound of Music" and "We Will Rock You" in Manila.