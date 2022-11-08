MANILA - Solaire operator Bloomberry Resorts Corp on Tuesday said its net income for the first 9 months of the year hit P4 billion, reversing its net loss of P3 billion in the same period last year.

Consolidated net income in the third quarter was at P1.5 billion from a net loss of P1.1 billion in the same period in 2021, the Enrique Razon-led firm told the stock exchange.

Total gross gaming revenue was at P13.4 billion, which brought the GGR for the first 9 months to P35.4 billion, up 80 percent from P19.6 billion last year, Bloomberry said.



Consolidated net revenue was P27.3 billion for the period, it added.

"Continued growth during the [third] quarter] drove nine-month revenues from our predominantly domestic mass gaming segments to well over 95 percent of January to September 2019 values, demonstrating the resilience of local discretionary consumption. Our VIP segment experienced progressive recovery as it benefited from gradually improving international traffic," Bloomberry Chairman and CEO Enrique Razon said.

Razon said the company would continue with its second integrated resort, the Solaire Resort North.

