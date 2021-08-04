MANILA - Some banks have announced shorter business hours in areas under enhanced community quarantine.

Bank of the Philippine Islands said select BPI and BPI Family Savings Bank branches nationwide will have shortened business hours, particularly in Metro Manila, Gingoog City, Iloilo City, Iloilo Province, and Cagayan de Oro City starting Aug. 4.

“All branches will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Iloilo branches will be open from 9 a.m. to 1p.m,” BPI said in a statement posted on its website.

The bank advised clients to check out its list of open branches on its website.



Metrobank said it will also have shortened banking hours. It said that all of its branches will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays to Fridays.

Some Metrobank branches meanwhile will be open only up to 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. The bank advised clients to check its website for the list of open branches and their adjusted business hours.



“Local community measures may cause branch banking hours and cut-off times to be adjusted without prior notice. Please check the announcements of your local government units or call your branch to confirm if needed,” Metrobank posted on its Facebook page.

Other banks meanwhile have yet to post their schedules for areas under ECQ.

