MANILA - Beep card operator AF Payments Inc on Thursday said it would offer discounts to regular passengers of LRT-1 and LRT-2 to promote the use of Stored Value Cards instead of single journey tickets.

According to its Beep Rewards Program, every P200 spent will earn points that commuters can exchange for a P10 load. For regular commuters, this is equivalent to an outright 5 percent discount

Currently, train riders need to pay P50 for multiple-use cards. Single Journey Tickets, on the other hand, are designed for one-time use.

AF Payments said the low take up of stored value cards could be due to budget constraints as most train riders are daily wage earners.

Using single journey tickets also "contributes to the congestion at stations," AF Payments said.

“While we have ongoing efforts at consumer education to shift mindsets towards owning our stored value card, our immediate priority is to ensure that commuters—many of whom are daily wage earners—can enjoy the benefits without sacrificing their hard-earned money for their families," AF Payments Inc president and CEO Jonathan Juan Moreno said.

"We’re also working closely with our partner transport operators to implement their programs on discounted fares exclusive to beep™ cardholders,” he added.

Senior citizens and persons with disability can claim their 20 percent fare discount by using a Concessionary Card which can be obtained at any LRT-1, LRT-2 and MRT-3 stations.

Meanwhile, students preparing for face-to-face classes may register for Student Discount Cards. Schools can tap AF Payments for the integration of beep functionality into ID cards, it said.

Reloadable beep cards are also available at partner establishments such as bus terminals, convenience stores and retail shop for P130, or P50 for the card and P80 initial load balance.

In June, Transportation chief Jaime Bautista took the MRT-3 and found that going in and out of the platforms is easier if commuters use Beep Stored Value Cards instead of Single Journey Tickets.

According to AF Payments, over 50 percent of commuters who use the LRT-1, LRT-2 and MRT-3 use beep cards.

