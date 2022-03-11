The 4-car train operated by the MRT-3 for the first time last March 9. Photo: DOTr

MANILA - The Department of Transportation on Friday said the MRT-3 this week successfully operated a 4-car train "for the first time in recent history."

The MRT-3's platforms are designed to accommodate 4-car trains. But when the railway opened in 2000, it was discovered that its pocket track, where trains park off the mainline, was too short to allow safe operation of trains with a 4-car configuration, the DOTr said.

The agency said rehabilitation was completed in December, which allowed the operation of a 4-car train during a "dynamic testing" on Wednesday.

MRT Director for Operations Michael Capati said the agency was eyeing the deployment of more trains with 4 cars each.

"With 4-car train sets, we can further increase our line capacity, which will enable us to serve more riding public with safe and reliable transport system as the country navigates into the 'new normal'," he said in a press release.

The March 9 testing assessed the safety, comfort and stability of the train set against derailment, he added.

Prior to rehabilitation, the MRT-3 suffered from glitches that forced passengers to alight along its tracks. The rehabilitation efforts also helped increase the train speed to 60 kph from the previous average of 30 kph.

RELATED VIDEO: