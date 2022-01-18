Free antigen testing at MRT-3

MULTIMEDIA
MRT-3 offers free antigen testing for COVID-19
Angie de Silva, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 18 2022 07:44 PM
A health worker collects a swab sample from a passenger at the MRT-3 North Ave. station during the free antigen rapid testing offered for commuters on Tuesday. The MRT-3 management is offering free tests from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 7 p.m to 9 p.m. until January 21 and will resume on January 24-28, and 31 at the North Avenue, Cubao, Shaw Boulevard and Taft Avenue stations as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.
