Free antigen testing at MRT-3

MRT-3 offers free antigen testing for COVID-19

Angie de Silva, ABS-CBN News

A health worker collects a swab sample from a passenger at the MRT-3 North Ave. station during the free antigen rapid testing offered for commuters on Tuesday. The MRT-3 management is offering free tests from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 7 p.m to 9 p.m. until January 21 and will resume on January 24-28, and 31 at the North Avenue, Cubao, Shaw Boulevard and Taft Avenue stations as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.