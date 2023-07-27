Aboitiz Power books P10.3-B Q2 income, up 46 pct

MANILA -- Aboitiz Power Corporation on Thursday said it recorded a consolidated net income of P10.3 billion for the second quarter of 2023, 46 percent higher than the P7 billion recorded in the same period in 2022.

The company's net income for the first six months of 2023, meanwhile, stood at P17.8 billion, 79 percent higher than the P10 billion recorded during the same period in 2022.

"The company had an exceptional performance in the first six months of 2023, driven by fresh contributions of our strategic investments and operational excellence outcomes," said company president and CEO Emmanuel Rubio.

He added that the company remains on track to a 50:50 balanced mix portfolio by 2030.

It currently has around 4,000 MW with the goal to double that to 9200 MW by 2030.

