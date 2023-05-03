Aboitiz Power eyes LNG investments

Watch more on iWantTFC

Aboitiz Power Corp is looking at investing in a liquefied natural gas plant as the country moves away from coal into cleaner energy.

Aboitiz Power President and CEO Emmanuel Rubio says they are doing a feasibility study on building a 1200-megawatt LNG plant in Pagbilao, Quezon.

However, Rubio also notes that while LNG is cleaner than coal, it is still more expensive, with around P1.80 per kwh higher than power generated from coal.