Aboitiz Power eyes LNG investments

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 03 2023 04:36 PM

Aboitiz Power Corp is looking at investing in a liquefied natural gas plant as the country moves away from coal into cleaner energy.

Aboitiz Power President and CEO Emmanuel Rubio says they are doing a feasibility study on building a 1200-megawatt LNG plant in Pagbilao, Quezon.

However, Rubio also notes that while LNG is cleaner than coal, it is still more expensive, with around P1.80 per kwh higher than power generated from coal.

Marcos lauds Tokyo Gas Co's investment in PH, says green energy goals on track

First Gen subsidiary to rename regasification unit to BW Batangas