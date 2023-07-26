Filinvest Land buys RCBC subsidiaries in Cavite

MANILA -- Filinvest Land, Inc. on Wednesday said it has acquired two wholly-owned RCBC subsidiaries in Cavite.

In a statement, Filinvest said it has bought real estate companies Niyog Property Holdings, Inc. (incorporated in 2005) and Cajel Realty Corporation (incorporated in 2008), taking over their land development activities in Bacoor town.

The purchase increases FLI’s stake in Princeton Heights, the first subdivision along Bacoor Boulevard that allows buyers to invest in commercial lots.

The subdivision is a premier residential joint venture between FLI and the said RCBC companies.

Aside from Princeton Heights, FLI also owns the Cavite residential development Sydney Oasis and Main Square, a mall that hosts a number of government satellite offices.