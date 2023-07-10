Filinvest REIT eyes more leases this year

Northgate Cyberzone in Filinvest City, Alabang. Handout photo

MANILA -- Filinvest REIT Corp. on Monday said it is eyeing more than 12,000 square meters (sqm) of additional leases this year.

This is on top of the almost 10,300 square meters already signed in the earlier part of 2023.

In a statement, the company said that out of the 12,400 sqm of expected new leases, 7,000 sqm are coming from co-working facilities and new business process outsourcing (BPO) firms.

They also said they are in talks with two major BPO companies looking to expand their leases with Filinvest REIT.

Filinvest REIT also said it eyes expansion in key central business districts in Metro Manila and toward major regional hubs in the Philippines.