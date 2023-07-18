Australian EV battery manufacturer to start factory in Clark

The Filinvest Innovation Park in New Clark City. Handout

MANILA -- An Australian electric vehicle battery manufacturer is Filinvest's first tenant at its factory complex in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, the property developer said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Filinvest Land said Australia-based StBattalion signed a five-year renewable lease of 2 ready built factory units at the Filinvest Innovation Park in New Clark City.

Each unit measures 2,500 square meters in gross leasable area.

Filinvest Land President and Chief Executive Officer Tristan Las Marias said StBattalion's presence in their Clark location "underscores the park's vision as a leading sustainable business hub."

StBattalion Director Trevor St. Baker meanwhile said the company hopes to make a mark in the Philippine transport industry through transportation powered by high quality EV batteries.

Filinvest said their factory units in New Clark City are designed for logistics, e-commerce, and light manufacturing locators.

