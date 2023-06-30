New NAIA terminal assignments released, to start July 1

Travelers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2 in Pasay City on March 3, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Another set of new terminal assignments at the country’s primary gateway will be implemented beginning tomorrow, July 1.

All domestic flights of AirAsia and Royal Air Philippines will be transferred to Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2. Currently, these flights are operating at NAIA Terminal 4. Flights of Sunlight Air, meanwhile, will transfer to NAIA Terminal 4 beginning July 1.

These are part of the third and last phase of the Schedule and Terminal Assignment Rationalization or STAR program, which seeks to optimize the terminals, ease congestion, and improve on-time performance, as well as passengers’ airport experience.

“Ang tinitingnan d’yan ‘yung slotting. With the STAR program, we are trying to optimize each terminal. Mas seamless kasi… with full domestic operation, tinanggal na natin ‘yung immigration counters… glass partitions kaya mas maluwag na ang pre-departure area,” NAIA 2 Terminal Manager Sean Sunga said.

“Mas more convenient and comfortable sila. Mas mabilis ang proseso. We are on domestic mode na by tomorrow,” he added.

NAIA Terminal 2 used to accommodate some international flights of Philippine Airlines, with an estimated average of 11,000 to 12,000 departing passengers daily, according to Sunga.

But these were transferred to Terminal 1 last June 16, as Terminal 2 is targeted to handle only domestic flights. Air Asia expects to bring to Terminal 2 around 8,000 to 9,000 departing domestic passengers daily.

“Malaki pa ang room for expansion for the airlines para magdagdag ng routes,” Sunga said.

“Approximately, we’re at about 70 percent to a high of 75 percent of pre-pandemic (passenger volume). Marami pang capacity na kailangan increase ang aming pasahero and we need more aircraft… Madadagdagan ang aming aircraft, therefore dadagdagan din namin ang aming domestic flights,” AirAsia Philippines Chief Executive Officer Ricardo Isla said.

Some passengers of AirAsia’s domestic flights expressed a preference for Terminal 4, saying its entrance and exit are nearer to the main road, which gives passengers easier access to various forms of public transportation.

“Medyo mahirap siya (Terminal 2), kasi limited lang ‘yung public transpo na nakakadaan doon. Dito kasi malapit, maraming public transportation… May dumadaan na jeep dito at terminal ng bus,” passenger Donna Niverca said.

“Dito is malapit siya sa labasan, malapit din sa pasukan. Kasi ‘pag terminal 2 sa kabila na ‘yun eh. Medyo malayo,” Jeffril Rebalde added.

Air Asia Philippines, meanwhile, welcomes the move, with its CEO saying Terminal 2 will provide bigger space for their domestic passengers, and additional counters, to speed up check-in. At Terminal 4, the company only has 11 check-in counters, but transferring to Terminal 2 will increase it to 20. Under the new terminal assignment, the airline’s domestic passengers will also have access to aerobridges, instead of just ramps.

“It’s bigger, it’s better. Maluwag ang espasyo sa pre-departure area… Mas maganda ang serbisyo, dahil wala nang maglalakad sa ramp. Lahat ng pasahero natin, ‘pag umakyat ng eroplano, we will be part of the seven aerobridges that we will be able to use as our facilities for our pasaheros, ito po ay para sa domestic airport pasaheros,” Isla said.

The airline said it sent advisories to passengers regarding the new terminal assignment. It has also set up help desks at Terminal 4 and standby vans to shuttle misrouted passengers, free of charge.

RELATED VIDEO