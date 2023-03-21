NAIA 2 exclusively for domestic flights starting July

Travelers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2 in Pasay City on March 3, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2 will be used for domestic flights exclusively starting in July to decongest Immigration lines in the gateway’s 2 other terminals, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said on Tuesday.

A terminal rationalization plan has been in place since December, MIAA Senior Assistant General Manager Bryan Co told state television PTV.

“By June 16, the remaining international flights of Philippine Airlines will be moved to Terminal 1 para po by July 1, Terminal 2 will become all domestic na po,” he said.

“Ang improvement po nito sa ating system in terms of the Immigration… ang kanilang mga tauhan ay maireredeploy na natin sa ibang existing terminals natin which is Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 upang makatulong sa pago-augment ng manpower requirements natin doon dahil isa po ito sa mga nakakacontribute sa paghaba ng pila,” he said.

“By doing this, we are making the terminal design more efficient and according to what it is intended for,” he said, noting that Terminal 2 was originally designed to accommodate domestic flights.

The new scheme Is expected to increase NAIA 2’s “capacity by 20-25 percent,” Co said.

Aside from Philippine Airlines flights, the domestic terminal will also host flights from Philippines Air Asia by July, he said.