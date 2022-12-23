Police officers secure the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in Pasay City on Dec. 12, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Some 125,000 passengers passed through the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) daily at the peak of the Christmas travel rush this week, its management said on Friday.

The airport had served a daily average of 100,000 travelers in November, said Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) senior assistant general manager Bryan Co.

Most inbound passengers are from the US, Canada and Middle East, he said.

"We’re in the middle of the peak of what we anticipated for this December season... Starting last Monday talagang tuluy-tuloy po ang pagtataas ng ating mga number of passengers that are using our airports," Co said during a televised briefing.

"We’re recording a lot of passenger traffic compared to the past 2 years po talaga na talagang the borders were restricted in 2020, 2021. Pero talagang itong 2022 it’s actually 95 percent of the pre-COVID levels na," he added.

(Starting last Monday, the number of passengers using our airports went up. We’re recording a lot of passenger traffic compared to the past 2 years when the borders were restricted. This 2022, it's actually 95 percent pre-COVID level already.)



Watch more News on iWantTFC

The MIAA has met with airline representatives to prevent delays in the release of passengers' baggage, the official said.

"We have to make sure with the airlines and the ground handlers that they have enough personnel so that hindi ma-delay ang paglabas ng bagahe especially for the arriving passengers," said Co.

"Mayroon tayong mga service level na talagang kailangan sundin upang ilang minutes from the arrival of the flight, dapat at least 20 minutes from the arrival dapat the first bag is already at the baggage conveyor," he added.

(We have service level rules that must be followed. At least 20 minutes from the arrival, the first bag must already be at the baggage conveyor.)

NAIA recently suspended its initial screening process, including X-ray inspection, to prevent long queues in the airport.