Poe seeks immediate improvements in NAIA

Senator Grace Poe has highlighted the woes and discomfort that travelers experience at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) by showing a TikTok post of a Dutch traveler who had a hard time finding airport concessionaires that accept cashless transactions.

Poe, in a privilege speech, likewise pointed at NAIA’S record from 2011 to 2015, when it was included in the list of “worst airports” by the “Sleeping in Airports” website; 8th worst airport by the “Wall Street Cheat Sheet,” “worst business class airport” last May by worldwide luggage app “Bounce” and last month by 1500 Google reviews which found NAIA as the 3rd most stressful airport in Asia and Oceania.

What’s worse, travelers who do not have a personal service vehicle, usually take hours to be able to ride a cab, the senator said.

“This means that, for a large number of travelers to our country, NAIA is the court of first impression. Tourists may have been enticed by our sunny coastlines, delicious food, and friendly smiles. But upon landing, it is NAIA which first greets them. NAIA is where we should be putting our best foot forward,” Poe said.

"NAIA has a capacity to receive 35 million passengers a year covering 250,00 flights. In 2019, however, passengers passing through the airport, have reached to 47.88 million and actual flights also ballooned to 277,300 flights, Poe added.

“Space is becoming increasingly scarce in the whole NAIA complex… In other words, our primary aerial entry point is now a major chokepoint. Simple lang po ang hatol sa NAIA: tinimbang ngunit kulang pa rin," Poe, chairperson of the Senate public service committee, pointed out.

With NAIA’s unchanged negative image and absence of the needed airport improvements, Poe called on the Department of Transportation to come up with programs and projects that will finally improve the airport’s quality of service.

Poe said the improvement should also include a study on on-time motion on how long a passenger will process his or her travel requirements in the airport before finally boarding a plane.

The process includes going through the X-ray machines, immigration lines, check-ins and others.

"All these tediousness add to the painfully long three to four hours boarding procedure, which is sometimes even longer than the flight time itself. We should stop this ridiculousness all at once using actual data to improve passenger experience," Poe said.

To improve the quality of service, airport concessionaires must operate 24 hours and should also be armed with cashless payment methods, and automated teller machines (ATMs) must always be available.

“All these will lead to passenger convenience that will spur more visitors and economic activities," she added.

The senator likewise urged her colleagues to support Senate Bill 1073 or the proposed creation of the Philippine Airports Authority to improve the system and allow the CAAP (Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines) to focus on its function to oversee the operation of the aviation industry.