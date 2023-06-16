Magna Carta for airline passengers pushed amid complaints vs Cebu Pacific

Travelers wait inside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on January 4, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA -- The Makabayan bloc of the House of Representatives on Friday renewed its pitch for the creation of Magna Carta for Airline Passengers following numerous complaints recently against the services of a local carrier.

“We are dismayed by the numerous complaints against Cebu Pacific by its passengers...These complaints range from delayed and cancelled flights to lost luggage, and even instances of overbooking as well as denial of boarding," House Deputy Minority leader and ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro said in a statement.

According to Castro, Congress can no longer turn a blind eye to the issues since they keep recurring "and nobody is held to account."

"We call on the Congress leadership to investigate this matter and hold Cebu Pacific accountable for its actions," she said.

In the Senate, Sen. Nancy Binay is launching an investigation on Wednesday regarding the same issues raised against Cebu Pacific.

Castro also urged the House of Representatives to expedite the approval of House Bill 6738 or the Magna Carta for Airline Passengers.

Castro is an author of the bill along with Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas and Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel.

The bill seeks to ensure that airline passengers are "treated with dignity and respect.”

“Airline passengers deserve better than what Cebu Pacific is currently offering. We will not let this issue go unnoticed and we will continue to fight for the rights of our fellow citizens," Castro said.



