Senate panel to probe complaints vs Cebu Pacific

Airline passengers who have experienced Cebu Pacific's alleged poor quality of service are expected to troop to the Senate on June 21 and register their cases before a Senate panel.

The Senate Committee on Tourism chaired by Senator Nancy Binay will start its investigation on complaints against the airline company's reported records of "overbooking, offloading and booking glitches" on Wednesday.

"Affected travelers and customers complained that Cebu Pacific has not provided immediate assistance or support regarding their concerns despite seeking help from the airline's customer service hotlines and in person help desk," Binay, in her penned Resolution 575, stated.

"Overbooking is a deliberate industry-wide business practice where airlines are allowed to sell 10% more tickets than the number of seats available for a particular flight. From the industry standard of 10%, the Civil Aeronautics Board has set a 5% allowable overbooking to optimize utility, and avoid empty seats," the senator added.

Binay said getting offloaded without an alternative flight or compensation, not only affects the traveler's travel plans, but also the tourists' impression on how airlines treat their customers.

These cases, Binay said, also bring a negative impact to the Philippine government's efforts to entice more tourists to visit the country.

On Wednesday's hearing, Binay will specifically investigate if authorities are strictly implementing the Air Passenger Bill of Rights.

The public hearing will also aim to press both the Department of Tourism and the Civil Aeronautics Board to strongly address this issue, and how affected customers should be compensated.