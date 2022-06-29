President Rodrigo Duterte interacts with President-elect Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and son, Ilocos Norte Representative-elect Sandro Marcos in Davao City on June 19, 2022. Joey Dalumpines, Presidential Photo

This is a comparison of socio-economic data at the start of President Rodrigo Duterte's administration in 2016 with the latest available data as Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assumes office as the country’s 17th President in 2022.

In the absence of May 2016 and May 2022 data, the ABS-CBN Investigative & Research Group used the closest available data prior to said months.

Prices have risen as can be expected, but the cost of some goods have risen much faster than others. Pork, chicken and galunggong prices have risen by almost half or have doubled.

Due to the Ukraine war, fuel prices have more than doubled, and in the case of diesel, more than tripled. Some groups have also warned of a looming food crisis.

The Duterte administration's massive infrastructure push and pandemic response has resulted in a doubling of the national debt. The economy however seems to be on the way to recovery from the impact of the pandemic, posting a faster-than-expected growth in the first quarter.

The 8.3 percent GDP growth posted in the first quarter of 2022 would seem to be one of the highest in the post-EDSA period, but it should be noted that this was coming off a low base in the previous year. In Q1 2021, the GDP growth rate was -3.9 percent as the pandemic continued to weigh down the economy.

Poverty incidence is down. The jobless rate is also down. Nominal wages are also up. The Philippines was already aiming to become an "upper-middle income country" before the pandemic sent the economy into a tailspin.