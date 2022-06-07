Inflation quickens further to 5.4 percent in May

Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Quezon City on April 19, 2022, after another oil price hike. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Inflation further accelerated in May as oil and other commodity prices remained elevated, government data released Tuesday showed.

The consumer price index rose 5.4 percent for the month, faster than the 4.9 percent in April, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

The figure is within the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' projected range of of 5 to 5.8 percent inflation for the month. This was much higher than the government target range of 2 to 4 percent.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages and transport are among the biggest contributors to the month's inflation, National Statistician Dennis Mapa said in a press briefing.

Inflation is likely to remain elevated in the coming months as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which has an impact on global crude oil prices, persists, analysts have said.

For the whole of 2022, inflation is likely to average 4.6 percent before falling within the target range by 2023, the BSP said.

The BSP earlier hiked the benchmark interest rate to 2.25 percent from 2 percent for the first time in over 3 years to temper inflation.