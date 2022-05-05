MANILA - Inflation for the month of April further quickened as the economic recovery gained pace, the state statistics bureau said Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 4.9 percent, faster than the 4 percent rate in March, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

This breached the government target of 2 to 4 percent but remained within the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' forecast of 4.2 percent to 5 percent.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno earlier said that inflation could average 4.3 percent this year.

Prices could also remain elevated in the second half of the year due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its impact on oil prices and other global commodities," he said.

More details to follow.