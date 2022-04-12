MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said inflation reach 5 percent within the year due to uncertainties triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The BSP however is keeping its forecast of 4.3 percent average inflation for 2022.

"The point forecast do not indicate the inflation exceeding 5 percent; it could go towards 5 percent,” said Zeno Abenoja, Managing Director at the Philippine Central Bank’s Department of Economic Research.

Abenoja however added that the situation remains uncertain and that the BSP will again review its inflation forecast in the Monetary Board’s next meeting on May 19.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said higher global crude oil prices brought about by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict have contributed to the increase in energy-related prices.

“However, at present, we have not seen clear signs of second round effects in terms of actual changes in transport fares or wages,” Diokno said.

Abenoja also noted that international oil prices have gone down since the peak seen a few weeks ago, with Dubai crude oil prices now hovering below $100 per barrel.

He added that the government continues to pursue measures to address supply side effects as well as avoid second round effects such as the clamor for hikes in transport fares and wages.

The easing of mobility restrictions, which theoretically could raise inflation by increasing demand for goods and services, will not be as significant in pushing up prices, Abenoja said. He also noted that the Philippine economy is expected to just recover to pre-pandemic levels by the second half of the year.

“So it is not strong enough to really push inflation higher beyond the target this year. So it is really the supply side that are really influencing the inflation or the price pressures we are seeing right now and over the near term.”

Diokno added that inflation expectations have risen but continue to be anchored to the government’s 2 to 4 percent target range.

“At the same time, the BSP is prepared to act as necessary should we see stronger indications of second round effects, such as when there are already broad based price pressures, and inflation expectations become disanchored,” the central bank chief added.

The central bank said that for now, non-monetary actions being carried out by the Philippine government remain the best course of action to fight inflation.

“As always, our decisions on monetary policy stance going forward will continue to depend on data.”

The BSP has kept its benchmark rate at a record low of 2 percent since November 2020 to help prop up the economy which was battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other central banks around the world however have been raising interest rates as their economies began recovering and inflation accelerated.

