People visit an open park in Pasay City on March 5, 2022. Families flocked to malls and other public places today, the first weekend since quarantine restrictions were reverted to alert level 1. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE)- The Philippine economy continued to expand in the first three months of the year as pandemic restrictions were eased, the state statistics bureau said Thursday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 8.3 percent for the first quarter, faster than the 7.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a 3.8 percent contraction in first quarter of 2021, the Philippine Statistics Authority said in a briefing.

“Our strong economic performance moves us closer to achieving our growth target of 7 to 9 percent this year but we will not rest on our laurels,” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua said.

“We will continue to work hard to strengthen our economy against heightened external risk such as the Russia-Ukraine crisis, China slowdown and monetary normalization in the US,” he added.

This was despite the emergence of the omicron variant in January which led to tightening of restrictions earlier that month before being eased in February.

In 2021, the economy grew 5.8 percent, slightly overshooting targets but still below pre-pandemic levels of growth.

RCBC chief economist Michael Ricafort told ANC that without the war in Ukraine, it would have been easy for the Philippines to reach its 7 percent growth target this year.

“If not for that, the 7 percent would have been easily achieved this year but definitely, we have seen the further reopening of many sectors, many industries like tourism,” Ricafort said.

“Soon later this year, its possible we’ll be back to pre-Covid level. The country will be back to its growth path because this has been ongoing,” he added.

With further recovery and the easing of restrictions, Chua earlier said the economy could return to its pre-pandemic growth this year.

