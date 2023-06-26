PH seafarers need upskilling for shift to 'green' ammonia: Marcos

Job applicants take shelter from the rain as they line up outside the Luneta Seafarer’s Center in Manila on October 6, 2022. The Philippine Statistics Authority said around 2.68 million Filipinos were jobless in August as the unemployment rate climbed to 5.3 percent from 5.2 percent in July. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Monday again said the government and the Philippine maritime industry need to work together to raise the skills of the next generation of Filipino seafarers as the global industry transitions to cleaner energy.

In his speech at the Shaping the Future of Shipping Seafarer 2050 conference in Manila, Marcos Jr said the country must continue investing in highly-qualified and well-trained Filipino seafarers, with the industry's future and global trade in mind.

"We can do this by identifying the skills required for a new generation of ships, discussing education and training requirements and committing to a fair and just transition to build a future-ready and resilient shipping industry," Marcos said.

With this, the President reiterated his order to the Maritime Industry Authority or Marina and the Commission on Higher Education to coordinate closely with the shipping industry on Pinoy seafarers' upskilling and reskilling.

This will prepare them, he said, for the "shift of ocean-going vessels from using conventional fuel sources to green ammonia" between 2030 and 2040.

Unlike diesel and other fossil fuels, ammonia emits no carbon dioxide when burned. "Green" ammonia is expected to be derived in commercial quantities from water electrolysis powered by alternative energy sources, making its production virtually carbon–free.

"I enjoin all national government agencies, multilayered organizers and private stakeholders to work together in identifying strategies on ensuring availability of skilled workers to fulfill the requirements of the shipping industry," he said.

"This is expected to significantly increase by the year 2050... Thus it is vital that we now embark on a long-term, tangible and sustainable effort that will address the many demands of the maritime sector in the years to come."

The event, hosted by the Filipino Shipowners Association and the International Chamber of Shipping, among other organizations, aims to tackle the "massive transformation" of the shipping industry amid the emerging sustainable fuels and increasing levels of digitalization.



"However, without skilled, agile and well-trained workforce, the transformation could be stifled and there is a risk that global trade could be impacted," the groups said in a statement during the event.

The European Union (EU) earlier warned that it would stop honoring seafarer certifications from the Philippines as the country has yet to comply with more modern training systems and requirements for seaborne workers.

In March, the EU said it would continue to recognize the certification of seafarers in the Philippines after seeing that the Philippines has made "serious" developments to comply with maritime labor requirements.

Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople earlier claimed that President Marcos Jr.’s dialogue with the European Commission in Brussels in 2022 was instrumental in convincing the panel not to decertify around 50,000 seafarers from the Philippines.