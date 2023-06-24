Marcos renews pledge to develop seafarers’ sector

MANILA —President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday said the government will continue to support the improvement of the seafarers’ sector as the country joins other nations in celebrating the “Day of the Seafarer.”

The Day of the Seafarer this year, which will be celebrated on June 25, is meant to “recognize the unique contribution made by seafarers… to international seaborne trade, the world economy and civil society,” according to the International Maritime Organization.

“Ang industriyang ito ay kailangang suportahan at protektahan upang mapanatili ang kalidad ng pagkilala sa buong mundo,” the President said on his YouTube vlog.

“Wala akong duda sa kakayanan ng ating mga seafarers

Suportahan natin ang ating mga sea-based OFWs na tinatawag,” he said.

“Ang bagong Pilipino nakikipagsabayan sa pandaigdigang entablado,” he added.

The European Union earlier warned that it would stop honoring seafarer certifications from the Philippines as the country has yet to comply with more modern training systems and requirements for seaborne workers.

In March, the European Union said it would continue to recognize the certification of seafarers in the Philippines after seeing that the Philippines has made "serious" developments to comply with maritime labor requirements.

Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople earlier claimed that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s dialogue with the European Commission in Brussels in 2022 was instrumental in convincing the panel not to decertify the some 50,000 seafarers from the Philippines.

“Ang ating mga mahuhusay na seamen na talaga namang hinahanap at pinag-aagawan sa buong mundo mapa-cruise line man, o shipping line, oil tanker o kung ano man, ang husay ng Pilipinong seafarer ay katangi-tangi,” the President said.

“Sa pag gunita ng mga okasyong ito, tandaan natin na mas makabagong pag-iisip at mas aktibong pakikibahagi sa mga kampaniyang ito ang siyang magdadala sa atin sa isang bagong Pilipinas,” he said.

Meantime, the President also urged the public to also commemorate “Arbor Day,” which will be marked with several tree planting activities across the country.

The Philippines has been celebrating “Arbor Day” every June 25 since 2003 as Presidential Proclamation No. 396 mandates “all government agencies, including government-owned and controlled corporations, private sector, schools, civil society groups and the citizenry are enjoined to plant trees” to mark the occasion, according to information from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.