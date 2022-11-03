Ople denies Marcos excluded Marina from task

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. presides over a Cabinet meeting at the Aguinaldo State Dining Room in Malacañan Palace, Manila on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Revoli Cortez, PPA Pool



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered government agencies to come up with a "joint implementation plan" to ensure the job security of Filipino seafarers in European vessels, Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople on Thursday.

The European Union early this year flagged the Philippines for deficiencies in local seafaring training and education which it had identified for 16 years. It threatened to ban Filipino marine officers on EU vessels by refusing to recognize Philippine-issued Standards of Training, Certification, and Watch-keeping (STCW) certificates.

“The directive of the President was for various agencies led by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to come up with a joint implementation plan to address the concerns raised by the European Maritime Safety Agency, or EMSA,” Ople said in a statement.

She said the Department of Migrant Workers and the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), an attached DOTr agency, were "included in that directive."

A media report on Thursday quoted Ople as having said that Marcos supposedly removed Marina from the task of overseeing maritime training and accreditation.

But she clarified, “The President never ordered MARINA to be removed as an implementing agency nor did I ever say this in any interview.”

Sen. Joel Villanueva in March said the Philippines leads non-EU countries with the most seafaring officers working in EU vessels, with a total of 30,615, based on the EMSA Outlook for 2020.

It's possible for the Filipino seafarers to lose their jobs if recognition of Philippine-issued STCW certificates is removed, he said.

Filipino seafarers contribute around $6 billion to the Philippine economy, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said last month.

He said he was working with EU ambassadors so that seafarers could keep their jobs.

