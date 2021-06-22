Good Nuggets: Shakey's Pizza launches plant-based nuggets

Meat-free "The Good Nuggets" by Shakey's developed in partnership with unMeat. Handout

MANILA – Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc on Tuesday said it tapped meat-free brand unMeat for the launch of its plant-based nuggets in line with its sustainability strategy.

“The Good Nuggets” look, taste and feel like chicken nuggets but are “completely meat-free,” Shakey’s said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

The restaurant operator had also launch plant-based burgers in 2020.

Shakey’s said the plant-based nuggets are healthier and more environmentally friendly since they are baked, not fried and are loaded with plant-based protein.

"As we carry on our path to recovery from this pandemic, we remain steadfast in our commitment to wow our stakeholders by becoming a more responsible food company. We will continue to integrate sustainability into our business and boost our efforts in areas that will add value to our guests and stakeholders, our Company, and the communities we serve,” said Shakey’s Pizza president and CEO Vicente Gregorio.

The meat-free nuggets are available for P179, Shakey’s said.

Its partner for the meat-free line called unMeat is a local brand that offers plant-based food under Century Pacific Food Inc.

