Shakey's eyes slice of 'meat-free' market with new plant-based burger

MANILA - Shakey's is launching a new plant-based product dubbed Goood Burger, as it tries to take a slice out of the growing market for meat alternatives, the company told the stock exchange on Monday.

Shakey's said the burger's patty will be made from 'unMeat', the plant-based meat alternative brand from its sister company Century Pacific Food Inc. (CNPF), which is currently sold to institutional customers only.

“Our so-called 'Goood Burger' tastes as good as any meat-based product out there, but is much healthier and friendlier to the environment," said Shakey's Pizza Asia Ventures, Inc president and CEO Vicente Gregorio.

The company said unMeat is made with non-GMO plant-based ingredients, and has no cholesterol and trans-fat content, while also being a good source of protein and fiber.

Shakey’s said the plant-based burger will be offered at P185. The chain also has vegetarian pizza with Quorn on its current menu since 2016.

“We have always wanted to land on a winning formula for a plant-based menu item, with environmental and health consciousness growing within a subsegment of the population. Since then, we have been working hard alongside CNPF to come up with just the right product that meets all our requirements – healthy, tastes good, priced affordably, and positive for the planet,” Gregorio said.

The company said its vegetarian offerings are in line with its sustainability efforts, being a plastic-neutral company since 2019.

"In spite of the more challenging business environment, we remain committed to integrating sustainability in the way we run our business and will continue in this direction for the betterment of our company and all its stakeholders,” Gregorio said.



RELATED STORIES: