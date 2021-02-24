Century Pacific launches 100-pct meat-free product line 'unMEAT'

Century Pacific launched its plant-based product line called unMEAT. Photo: unMEAT Facebook Page

MANILA - Century Pacific Food Inc on Wednesday said it unveiled its 100 percent plant-based and meat-free product line to meet the growing demand from health and fitness enthusiasts.

The "unMEAT" product line includes meat-free burger patties, Hungarian sausages, nuggets and giniling or minced meat, Century Pacific said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

The line up of plant-based products retail for P120 to P135 per pack, it added.

"In the Philippines, plant-based food options are limited – they’re usually expensive, not palatable or hard to find. For unMEAT, we use simple ingredients by extracting the nutrients from real food rather than using synthetic ingredients and have found ways to make it more affordable and tastier, while retaining all the health-giving benefits of plant-based food,” CNPF senior executive Nikki Dizon said.

All products are sources of fiber and protein and are free of cholesterol, transfat, egg and dairy, it said.

Aside from the Philippines, the meat-free product line will be launched in the United States, Singapore, China and the Middle East, Century Pacific said.

The unMEAT product line was introduced just as the prices of meat products, especially pork, continue to rise due to shortage in supply brought by the African swine fever.

Century Pacific is the maker of Century Tuna, Argentina, Swift, 555, Angel, and Birch Tree brands. The company said it has a network of customers in 80 countries.

