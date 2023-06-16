Maya eyes VisMin growth from transport, health

CEBU CITY — Maya Bank's next wave of growth in the central and southern Philippines could come from the transportation and healthcare sectors, an executive said.

Visayas and Mindanao account for about 62 percent of the digital bank's total volume of transactions, Maya Regional Business Head Bryan Enerio said.

"It actually shows that the adoption here in VisMin is more compared to Luzon," he said at the sidelines of a media seminar sponsored by the US Embassy in Manila.

In Mindanao, Maya will prioritize the healthcare sector for growth, Enerio said.

"If you start from Cagayan De Oro down to Bukidnon, Zamboanga, healthcare is quite strong may it be for…hospitals and pharmacies. But pets, vets they’re actually strong in Davao, a bit in General Santos," he said.

Meanwhile, industries that have adopted Maya in the Visayas include tourism, hospitality, and retail, he said.

Maya is looking at "underserved" sectors like transportation to scale up in the region, Enerio said.

"We’re coming up with a transportation ecosystem... We don't have LRTs and MRTs here. But we can actually empower the buses," he said.

"Particular for Visayas, we have a lot of boats, passengers, RoRos, and we want to digitize them. They have right now an aggregator of most of the boats, a company that we have empowered. But it would be nice if even up to ticketing in the piers would be digital," he added.

The Regional Development Council's economic development committee is urging Cebu port authorities to make online ticketing possible across all shipping lines, noted its private sector representative Melani Ng.



"It’s a bit difficult because of some reprogramming needs that need to be done on their system," said Ng, who is also the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (PCCI) Central Visayas regional governor.

Meanwhile, the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry in July will relaunch its web-based marketplace with the help of the United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID). Maya was tapped as the platform's payment channel.