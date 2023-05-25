LRT-1 tickets now payable using Maya app

MANILA — LRT-1 private operator Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) launched on Thursday its partnership with digital bank Maya which will allow passengers to pay for single journey tickets using their smartphones.

As an alternative to tap cards, a train rider could scan the generated QR ticket at the dedicated “Fast Lane” turnstiles at all LRT-1 Stations- making the process quick, seamless, and hassle-free.

Train riders could purchase LRT-1 QR tickets via the Services section of the Maya app, select LRT1 under the Lifestyle category, choose a route, and click Pay Now.

The app will generate a QR code which the passengers must scan using the turnstile QR scanners at LRT1 stations. These digital tickets are valid for 24 hours upon purchase.

The digital banking app also offers one free LRT1 ride per month per customer until Aug. 31 if the QR tickets are purchased within the Maya app to enjoy this exclusive benefit.

LRT-1 QR Tickets, powered by Beep, may also be purchased through LRMC’s ikotMNL app.