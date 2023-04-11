Commuters ride the LRT-1's new Christmas Train featuring classic and retro-pop music-themed decals in Quezon City on Dec. 5, 2022. The rail line resumed their tradition of Christmas-themed trains after a hiatus in 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has ordered the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to postpone fare increases for LRT-1 and LRT-2 pending a thorough study, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said on Tuesday.

In a press briefing, Bautista said the agency would "thoroughly study how a fare hike today will impact on passengers."

Bautista said the fare hike for MRT-3 was also deferred "due to infirmities in complying with the requirements and procedure."

The DOTr's Rail Regulatory Unit (RRU) earlier endorsed fare adjustments for LRT-1 and LRT-2, which Bautista said would have enabled the rail lines "to improve their services, facilities and technical capabilities."

The government last approved fare hikes LRT-2 and MRT-3 in 2015, the transportation department noted.

It added that LRT-1, which was privatized in 2015, filed 4 petitions for fare adjustments from 2016 to 2022, which were all deferred.